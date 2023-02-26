In another targeted killing, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Pulwama

Terrorists shot dead a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, the police said, in another targeted killing in the Valley. The terrorists fired upon the man, identified as Sanjay Sharma working as an armed guard in his village, in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district in the morning hours. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Pic for representational purpose only.

“Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants, the officials said.

Reacting to the incident, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah he was “deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith".

“Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones,” Abdullah tweeted.

As many as 14 people belonging to minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the Rajya Sabha was informed by Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai recently.

Rai said there were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns and various measures have been taken by the government to protect the lives of minorities which include group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, round the clock 'nakas' at strategic points among others.

Under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015, 3,000 government jobs for Kashmiri migrants have been created of which, 2,639 have been appointed in the last five years, he said.

