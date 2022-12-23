Defence Acquisition Council clears over 84,000 crore proposals

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday greenlit defence projects worth ₹84,328 crore to sharpen the combat potential of its armed forces with new military hardware, including light tanks, futuristic infantry combat vehicles (FICVs), mounted gun systems, missiles and bombs, the defence ministry said.

The defence acquisition council (DAC), India’s apex procurement body, accorded its acceptance of necessity (AoN) for 24 capital acquisition proposals for the three services and the Indian Coast Guard, the defence ministry said in a statement. Of these, 21 proposals worth ₹82,127 crore relate to future procurement from indigenous sources, in what is being seen as a shot in the arm for the country’s self-reliance campaign.

Of the 24 capital acquisition proposals, six are for Indian Army, six for Indian Air Force, 10 for Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard.

“This initiative of DAC will not only modernise the armed forces but also provide substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India),” the ministry said.

Light tanks and FICVs are among the significant proposals cleared by DAC, headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Under India’s defence procurement rules, AoN by the council is the first step towards buying military hardware. The army has been pursuing the development of light tanks for mountain warfare and FICVs, amid the lingering 30-month standoff with the Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The light tank is a key capability the army needs to tackle the increased threat that persists along LAC. The future tank has already been named “Zorawar” after Dogra king Gulab Singh’s legendary general, Zorawar Singh. The army expects the light tank prototype development and trials in three years. It will be packed with cutting-edge technologies, including drone integration, active protection systems and superior situational awareness.

“The AoNs accorded will equip the Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as FICVs, light tanks and mounted gun systems providing a quantum jump to its operational preparedness,” the ministry said.

The FICV is one of the key indigenous capabilities that the mechanised infantry is eyeing, other than night-fighting gear, anti-drone weapons, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms. These capabilities will transform the mechanised infantry into a more lethal, agile and integrated force capable of delivering a swift and effective response in battle.

Several air force and naval projects were also cleared.

The Indian Air Force will be further strengthened with “enhanced lethal capabilities” through the induction of a new missile system, long-range guided bombs and advanced surveillance systems, the ministry said.

The naval hardware cleared includes new anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels and high endurance autonomous vehicles that “will further enhance maritime strength”, it added.

Indigenisation of military hardware ranks among the government’s top priorities.

India imposed a phased import ban on 411 different weapons and systems during the last two years to provide a boost to the indigenous defence manufacturing sector. These weapons and platforms are expected to be indigenised in phases over the next five to six years.

Also, the government has earmarked ₹84,598 crore — 68% of the military’s capital acquisition budget for 2022-23 — for purchasing locally produced weapons and systems. The allocation for local defence purchases has climbed steadily over the last three years – the Centre had earmarked 64% (or ₹70,221 crore) of military’s capital acquisition budget for the domestic sector in 2021-22, and 58% (or ₹51,000 crore) of the capital budget in 2020-21.