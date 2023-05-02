Rajnath Singh hands over fast patrol vessel, landing craft assault ship to Maldives

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is on an official visit to the Maldives, on Tuesday handed over a fast patrol vessel and landing craft assault to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), describing the delivery of the two indigenous vessels as a symbol of the shared commitment of the two countries towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Maldives is one of the biggest beneficiaries of India’s Neighbourhood First policy. (Twitter | Rajnath Singh)

“India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years. A defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created which has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. We produce world-class equipment to meet not only our own needs, but also for exports,” Singh said at the handing over ceremony attended by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and defence minister Mariya Ahmed Didi.

Also Read: Rajnath’s 3-day visit to Maldives begins today

India offers an enhanced defence partnership to friendly foreign countries, which is accommodative of their national priorities and capacities, he said.

“We wish to create symbiotic relationships where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all. India’s commitment to support the Maldives will only get stronger with time,” Singh said.

The fast patrol vessel, capable of coastal and offshore surveillance at high speeds, was commissioned as MNDF Coast Guard ship Huravee.

In the absence of a navy, the coast guard functions as the armed maritime component of the MNDF.

The Maldives is one of the biggest beneficiaries of India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

Singh called for enhanced cooperation among nations in the IOR to address the common challenges faced by the region.

“The Indian Ocean is our shared space. The primary responsibility for peace, stability and prosperity in the region rests with those who live in the region. Peace and security of a region are best secured with cooperation and collaboration of the regional players.”

Singh identified sustainable exploitation of resources and climate change as the most important common challenges faced by the IOR. He called for collaborative efforts towards ensuring that the maritime expanse of the Indian Ocean is peaceful, and the resources are optimally harnessed for regional prosperity.

He said the Maldives was particularly exposed to the vagaries of climate change, while articulating India’s willingness to work with the country for adaptation and mitigation.

“India has been the first responder in a large number of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) requirements in the region in the past many years. We look forward to building upon each other’s expertise by collaborative engagement,” Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Singh called on Solih, and held discussions on ongoing projects and ways to further bolster defence ties.

Work on developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu base under a bilateral agreement is among the ongoing projects and is aimed at creating a hub for vessel maintenance.

In 2021, India extended a $50 million line of credit to the Maldives for defence projects, and the two countries signed a pact to develop the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu.