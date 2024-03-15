Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates navy’s new headquarters in Delhi
New Delhi: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the Indian Navy’s new headquarters, Nausena Bhawan, at Delhi Cantt, the first independent headquarters for the service in the capital, the defence ministry said in a statement.
The navy was thus far operating from 13 different locations in the national capital region.
The complex features a comprehensive three-tier security system, including technologies such as automatic underbelly scanning of vehicles, power fences, face recognition cameras, bollards and access control, the statement said.
“The architectural design of Nausena Bhawan was selected through a rigorous all-India competition, ensuring the building’s functionality and aesthetic appeal. Comprising three wings across four levels, the building incorporates innovative construction technologies to optimise efficiency and sustainability.”
