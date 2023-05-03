Home / India News / Rajnath Singh hails India-Maldives ties after gifting 2 defence platforms to Male

BySaptarshi Das
May 03, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Singh described the handing over of the two ‘Made in India’ platforms as a symbol of the shared commitment of both nations towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over two ‘Made in India’ defence platforms and held bilateral talks to enhance defence cooperation and strengthen the partnership between India and Maldives when he met his counterpart Mariya Didi during his three-day visit to the neighboring country.

This is Singh's first visit to the Maldives as the defence minister. (Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

“India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years. A defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created which has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. We produce world-class equipment to meet not only our own needs, but also for exports. India’s commitment to supporting the Maldives will only get stronger with time,” Singh had said during the handover ceremony which was also attended by President of Maldives HE Solih.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the provision of the replacement ship for the aging Huravee, during President Solih’s visit to India back in 2022.

On Singh’s meeting with Solih, the defence ministry in Delhi said the Maldivian President expressed gratitude for India’s continued aid and support to the country in various sectors, stating that it is a testament to New Delhi’s special regard for it.

“The India-Maldives relationship is truly special. Our relationship has withstood the test of time and we have always supported each-other in the hours of need,” Singh said. The fast patrol vessel, capable of coastal and offshore surveillance at high speeds, was commissioned as MNDF Coast Guard ship Huravee.

This is Singh’s first visit to the Maldives as the defence minister.

