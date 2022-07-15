Defence ministry sets up apex panel to carry out performance, efficiency audit

The defence ministry has set up an institutional mechanism comprising an apex committee, with the defence secretary as chairman, to conduct "performance and efficiency" audit of capital procurements, logistics, inventory and maintenance of assets of the armed forces.

"This kind of audit is expected to provide valuable inputs to the top management of the ministry of specific shortcomings, if any, in planning and execution of projects, and suggest systemic improvements in internal controls, soundness of financial procedures, identification of risk factors, etc," the ministry said in a statement.

It is seen as a major shift from the existing transaction-based compliance audit to carry out an outcome-based performance/ efficiency audit aimed at enhancing overall efficiency.

The members of the committee include vice chiefs of the three services, secretary of defence (finance), chief of integrated staff Committee (CISC), controller general of defence accounts (CGDA), director general (acquisition) and other senior officials of the ministry of defence and defence research and development organisation (DRDO).

The apex committee can also recommend any other specific area for performance and efficiency audit.

“The committee will identify specific areas for the conduct of performance and audit by CGDA and monitor performance audit reports and actions taken thereon. It also shall advise Raksha Mantri on remedial measures to be adopted as well as measures for overall improvement in the strengthening of internal oversight and Risk Management Framework,” it added.

