Dehi NCR: Security guard's body with injury marks found at park in Indirapuram

The body of Arzoo Sheikh, who hailed from West Bengal, was found at Green Park in Abhay Khand here following the information of morning walkers, they added.

Prima facie it appeared that Sheikh had consumed alcohol and had had a tiff with someone who allegedly slit his throat, Additional Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

Singh added that deep cut marks were found on the deceased's throat.

A team of forensic experts have collected evidence from an empty bottle of liquor and a knife found lying near the body, the ACP said.

Sheikh was employed by a security agency as a guard around a month ago after he came to Ghaziabad looking for a job, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further details on the cause of death will be revealed once the autopsy report is received, the police said.

