Dehradun hit-and-run: 4 labourers crushed to death by speeding Mercedes, 2 seriously injured

According to the police, the Mercedes car, with Chandigarh number plate, was being driven at high speed and dangerously when it rammed into four labourers and a scooty bearing registration number UK 07-AE-5150, killing all four pedestrians on the spot and injuring the two others.

The two deceased were identified as Mansharam (30), and Ranjit (35), residents of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, while the identities of two other deceased were yet to be ascertained, according to the police.

The two survivors – identified as Dhaniram, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Shakib from Sitamarhi in Bihar – were rushed to nearby Uttarakhand hospital, from where they were rushed to the Government Doon Medical College.

Senior superintendent of police Ajai Singh, who reached the accident site following the accident, said, “Both the injured have suffered leg injuries, and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The bodies of the four labourers have been brought to the hospital and the proceedings of Panchayatnama are being done.”

“We are carrying out an intensive search operation and have informed all the police stations through the control room to nab the passengers of the car,” he said.

The SSP said it was learnt that the deceased lived in Kathbangla area across the river and worked under a contractor named Shivam.

Similar incident

On November 12, six people were killed when they were travelling in an Innova car, allegedly being driven at a high speed, collided with a container truck around 1.30am at a major intersection ONGC Chowk in Dehradun.

Every year, Dehradun reports over 1,000 road accidents, with the treacherous, winding, and narrow roads on the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger. This issue is particularly acute during the monsoon and winter seasons when poor visibility makes already challenging journeys even more hazardous.

To reduce road accidents by 50% by 2030, the Uttarakhand cabinet chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 12 approved the Road Safety Policy, 2025.

The primary objective of the policy is to ensure the safety of road users, raise awareness among the public, develop safer infrastructure, enforce compliance with road safety and traffic regulations, strengthen emergency medical care for accident victims, and promote qualitative research on road safety by identifying the roles of various stakeholder departments in achieving these goals.