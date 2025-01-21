Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dehradun resident duped of 2.27 crore in 'digital arrest' case, 19-year-old arrested from Jaipur

PTI |
Jan 21, 2025 12:21 AM IST

Dehradun resident duped of ₹2.27 crore in 'digital arrest' case, 19-year-old arrested from Jaipur

Dehradun, Uttarakhand Special Task Force has arrested a person from Jaipur in a case of "digital arrest" in which a Dehradun resident was allegedly duped of 2.27 crore, police said on Monday.

Dehradun resident duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.27 crore in 'digital arrest' case, 19-year-old arrested from Jaipur
Dehradun resident duped of 2.27 crore in 'digital arrest' case, 19-year-old arrested from Jaipur

A 19-year-old youth was found to be the main accused who was arrested from Jaipur on Saturday, STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh said here.

According to police, Neeraj Bhatt was a member of a cybercriminal gang. He allegedly posed as an officer of the Cyber ​​Crime Department of Mumbai Police.

The victim, a resident of Niranjanpur area, Dehradun, lodged a complaint regarding the matter a few days ago, the SSP said.

In the complaint, the victim said on September 9, he received a WhatsApp video call, in which a person in police uniform told him that an arrest warrant had been issued in connection with a money laundering case. His bank account had laundered money, the video caller had claimed.

The caller also warned him to not share the information with anyone and added that if he did so, he could go to jail and also have to pay a fine.

The victim said that when he requested the caller to get him out of the case, the cyber fraudster asked him to talk to his higher officials about it and asked him not to go out anywhere during this period.

The caller also asked him to transfer money to clear his name, saying it would be returned within a day or two. The fraudster also said that the victim's accounts were being monitored throughout.

The victim said that from September 11 to December 17.

He said he realised that he was being cheated when the money he transferred never returned as promised, instead he was being asked to send more. By then, he had lost more than 2.25 crore, the victim said in his complaint.

The SSP said police took the help of concerned banks and service providers to get information about the accounts and mobile numbers used in the incident.

Using data analysis and technical and digital evidence, the main accused involved in the incident was identified, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On