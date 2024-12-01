Delhi air remains ‘very poor’, records 345 AQI despite anti-pollution measures

Delhi continues to experience ‘very poor’ air with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 345 at 7 am on Sunday, December 1, even amid anti-pollution measures under the Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Smog in Delhi, where AQI has remained 'very poor'(Hindustan Times)

For the first time in years, not a single day this November logged an AQI of 'poor' or any better category, according to an analysis of air quality data cited in an India Today report.

Out of the 30 days, two were classified under the 'severe plus' category, the most hazardous AQI level. Six days were categorised 'severe,' while the remaining 22 days fell into the 'very poor' category.

As per the city's Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category for the next three days as well.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Also Read: Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature as AQI remains ‘very poor’

The lowest AQI was recorded at the Lodhi road station which had an AQI of 246, though a majority of stations recorded an AQI above 300, as per CPCB data.

A resident told news agency ANI, that the pollution was causing deteriorating health as well.

“Our eyes are burning.. it is getting difficult to breathe with each passing day. The pollution has increased a lot. There is barely any visibility; it is becoming difficult to live here with every passing day.”

The Delhi government has implemented stage 4 of their Grades Response Action Plan (GRAP-4). On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to ease the emergency measures and ordered that they remain in effect until December 2.