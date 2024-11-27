Delhi air pollution: AQI ‘very poor', could slip to ‘severe’ category, warns weather expert

Delhi AQI today: The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI recorded at 328 at 10am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi has recorded an AQI of 328 at 10 am on Wednesday(HT_PRINT)

However, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet Weather Services, told news agency ANI on Tuesday that the air quality might deteriorate in the next 24 hours and slip into the ‘severe’ category yet again due to easterly winds.

The CPCB recorded the highest AQI in the city at 10am in the Shadipur region, with a reading of 377 and the lowest reading of 242 in the DTU region. AQI near the IGI airport was recorded at 300, and in Wazirpur was 330.

In the early morning hours, ANI reported that there was dense smog, especially around the India Gate area, majorly reducing visibility.

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data, none reported levels in the severe category, according to the CPCB data.

According to a PTI report, 17 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe' category on Tuesday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

As per asn order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Monday, the Directorate of Education in Delhi directed state governments in the NCR to ensure that all classes up to the 12th standard were conducted in a 'hybrid' mode until there is a consistent improvement in the AQI levels.

This decision follows the Supreme Court's order on November 25 to review measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Stage 4) which might impact education, as some students may not be able to access online education.