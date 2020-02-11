Delhi assembly election result 2020: Arvind Kejriwal poised for a hat-trick? Counting for Delhi results begins

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:58 IST

Thousands of officials on Tuesday will start counting the votes for the keenly-watched Delhi assembly election at centres spread across 21 locations in 11 districts amid tight security in the Capital.

The Election Commission of India has said around 2600 counting staff, including 33 counting observers, will be involved in the counting of votes, scheduled to begin at 8am.

The counting centres are located at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi, among other places.

Follow LIVE updates on Delhi assembly election 2020 here.

The postal ballots will be taken before the counting of the electronic voting machines or EVMs will begin.

“The engineers from the company that manufactured EVMs will be stationed at the counting centres in order to take care of any kind of technical glitches in the machines,” Delhi’s special chief electoral officer Satnam Singh said.

There will 14 counting tables for each assembly constituency at each round of counting.

“The time taken for results to come out of an assembly constituency will depend upon the number of polling stations situated there. However, we are expecting results to be out by afternoon,” Singh said.

Contest for the Capital

The election has been widely seen as a battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which mounted an aggressive campaign against the ruling party.

The Delhi assembly elections on February 8 saw a voter turnout of 62.59% as compared to 67.5% of the national capital’s voters coming out to poll in 2015.

The highest voting of 71.6% was reported from the Ballimaran assembly constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4% voting.

Exit polls released soon after voting ended on Saturday gave the AAP a clear edge and suggested that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly—something between 47 to 68 seats.

The exit polls also predicted that the BJP could win between seven to 23 seats. The Congress, they suggested, would come a distant third — either failing to secure any seat, according to two polls, or, at best, winning three seats.

While the AAP remained upbeat, the BJP dissed the exit polls and the party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari asked people to save a tweet claiming that his party will walk home with 48 constituencies.

Controversies, campaign

Among other controversies, the AAP had questioned the “delay” in the Election Commission’s announcement of the final voter turnout. The ruling party’s leaders also alleged that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being moved in an “unauthorised manner”.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has sought to retain power on the development plank, while the BJP ran a campaign centred around issues of Hindutva and nationalism.

Union home minister Amit Shah lead the campaign of the BJP, which is looking to capture the Capital after 22 years, with its strident opposition to the anti-citizenship act protests in Shaheen Bagh.

The issue often dominated the campaign, with many BJP leaders including, Amit Shah, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, lawmaker Parvesh Verma targeting the ruling AAP, and the Congress, accusing them of “misleading people” holding anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s AAP had swept the elections winning 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls. And the BJP had won from three constituencies.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under former chief minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to the AAP in 2015 polls, is hoping for a revival.