Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP’s Raghav Chadha wins from Rajendra Nagar

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 13:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Raghav Chadha on Tuesday won by more than 16,000 votes from the Rajendra Nagar constituency.(HT Photo)
         

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Raghav Chadha on Tuesday won by more than 16,000 votes from the Rajendra Nagar constituency against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran RP Singh, said officials of Election Commission.

The contest in Rajendra Nagar constituency in central Delhi was a battle of prestige after Raghav Chadha lost the South Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The seat was also a challenge for the AAP because of the voters’ negative feedback in the area about its sitting MLA Vijender Garg, who was dropped this year.

The 31-year-old AAP national spokesperson, Raghav Chadha, is a chartered accountant.

RP Singh, 58, had won from the assembly segment in the 2013 elections.

Rocky Tuseed of the Congress was also in the fray in Rajendra Nagar constituency.

