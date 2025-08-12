Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Delhi Assembly to be open for public as part of Independence Day celebrations

Published on: Aug 12, 2025 10:36 pm IST

People will be allowed to visit the Vidhan Sabha building between 5 pm and 8 pm on August 14 and August 15, an official statement said. 

Delhi Assembly premises will be open for people on August 14 and August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

No registration will be required for the visit on both days, and proper identity cards have to be shown for entering the Assembly premises.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
A Border Security Force (BSF) band will play patriotic tunes, and a cultural performance will also be held to mark the occasion, it said.

People will be allowed to visit the Vidhan Sabha building between 5 pm and 8 pm on August 14 and August 15, and will get a tour of historical sites on the premises, the statement said.

No registration will be required for the visit on both days, and proper identity cards have to be shown for entering the Assembly premises.

