Delhi BJP accuses AAP of corruption, says govt allowed illegal constructions near ASI monument in Hauz Khas

Bhartiya Janta Party Delhi President, Virendra Sachdeva in a press conference on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption as the Municipal Corporation Delhi government has allowed illegal construction near the Archaeological Servey of India monument in Hauz Khas village despite two consecutive notice of ASI.

Virendra Sachdeva(ANI)

Virendra Sachdeva said "A big corruption case has come to light, there is an ASI monument in Hauz Khas village, and illegal construction is going on near it, which is being protected by an AAP MLA and councillor there, the property is related to an AAP MP, ASI has given notice to this property but illegal construction continues, work does not stop even after giving repeated notices, then MCD issues notice, then work starts rapidly when Municipal Corporation Delhi officials try to stop their work, the AAP leaders called the officers to start the work, "

"As AAP has formed government in MCD in last 8 months, there had been a flood of illegal construction and encroachment in the roads', he added.

He claimed that the ASI had given two notices on July 27, 2023, and August 8, 2023, to the Delhi government to stop the work.

He further stated that as the Deputy Commissioner of South Delhi started the demolition exercise of illegal construction based on the ASI law, Mayor Shelly Oberoi has written a letter regarding the transfer of the officer based on "the functioning of the officer is not up to the mark"

"Pressure was put on the Deputy Commissioner of South Delhi for their favour but still the officer started demolishing the property, yesterday the Mayor of Delhi issued a notice against that officer and the Delhi government removed the officer from MCD, and we will demand action from the Lieutenant Governor," said Sachdeva.

