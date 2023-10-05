AAP’s Atishi challenges BJP to prove graft charges against arrested Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi party’s (AAP) senior leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday challenged the BJP government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to find a “single rupee” related to corruption from arrested party leader Sanjay Singh’s house or from any other place related to him like his bank lockers. Aam Aadmi Party leader, Atishi. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media on Thursday, Atishi said that more than 500 officers from ED and other agencies have raided thousands of locations across the country in the last 15 months and have found no shred of evidence in the “made up excise policy case”. This is why the ruling party is allegedly looking for other scapegoats, she is said.

“The ED raided Sanjay Singh’s four-room house for eight hours. They overturned his kitchen, bedrooms, drawing room, but did not find any money, gold biscuit or jewellery connecting him to any charge of corruption. I am challenging the BJP today that that if they found anything from his (premises), they should produce that evidence to people or leave their dirty politics,” said Atishi.

She added that BJP is targetting Singh without any evidence because he is a strong voice in parliament against the ruling party’s own illegal practices.

Atishi referred to the raids at the homes of journalists and mistreatment of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who were demanding the release of funds to West Bengal, and said that all these are instances BJP’s high-headedness in trying to scuttle any voice of opposition against it.

“Sanjay Singh is a voice in the parliament that brings the corruption within BJP to light. When they tried to silence him by suspending him from Rajya Sabha, he spoke outside the parliament. This did not go (down) well with BJP. He talked about how the close friends of BJP got big contracts and how they became among the richest people in the world. Sanjay Singh and AAP will not be threatened with jail terms,” said Atishi.

She added that the ED must visit every bank locker, paternal house and every other location associated with Sanjay Singh and should produce even a rupee worth of corruption-related money that can bee linked to him.

When asked about AAP being made a party to the Excise policy case in the Supreme Court, she said: “This just goes on to say that the investigating agency has not found a single shred of evidence against Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh or anyone else in the entire case in the last 15 months. This is just another attempt to somehow continue with this fake case by making the party responsible,” said Atishi.

Atishi was speaking a day after Sanjay Singh was arrested by ED from his house in connection with his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Singh has been detained at the ED office and will be interrogated again on Thursday. Meanwhile, party members are holding demonstrations and protests at various locations across the city.