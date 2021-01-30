Delhi blast could be a 'terror attack': Israeli ambassador to India
Suspecting that Friday's blast outside the Israeli Embassy here could be a terror attack, Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Saturday, asserted that there is full cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to investigate the explosion.
"The investigation is ongoing, gathering all evidence from the scene. There is full collaboration between Indian and Israeli authorities. As of now, our strong assumption is that it is a terror attack that targeted the Israeli Embassy. Fortunately, nobody was hurt," Ron Malka, the Israeli Envoy, told ANI
"All options are there on the table. Yesterday when this terror attack was conducted, we celebrated the 29th anniversary of the full establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India, exactly yesterday. So, it may not be a coincidence but all options are being investigated," he added.
A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.
The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.
Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources.
"The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site," a senior government official told ANI.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens
- On Thursday, the Indian government extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Restore internet or face more protests’: Farm union to government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India condemns vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California
- The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
29 years of India-Israel relations: Some key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic
- For almost two months after the outbreak, Kerala managed to restrict the spread of the disease. But in March, things took a dramatic turn after an Italy-returned family hid their travel history and interacted with many in Pathanamthitta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi blast could be a 'terror attack': Israeli ambassador to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court frames charges against Yasin Malik, nine others in 1989 kidnapping case
- According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has probed the case, the accused kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed to get five terrorists released. It has said Malik plotted and executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates. Rubaiya Sayeed was released on December 13, 1989.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress
- The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education minister lauds efforts of students, teachers, govt during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox