Delhi blast: NIA detains fertilizer dealer from Nuh; panic among traders

Nuh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday detained a fertilizer and seed shop owner from Pinangwan in Nuh district for allegedly supplying ammonium nitrate, a key ingredient used in the Delhi blast near Red Fort on November 10. A view of blast site near Red Fort in Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The suspect has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, also known locally as ‘Dabbu Singla’, a long-time resident of Pinangwan. Officials said he was detained early Thursday morning following intelligence inputs that linked his shop to the purchase of around 300 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, believed to have been used in the explosive preparation by the module led by Dr Umar Un Nabi.

According to investigators, the suspect had been running his fertilizer business for nearly two decades and allegedly supplied the chemical for profit without verifying the buyers’ credentials. “He was picked up this morning, and questioning is underway,” said a senior NIA official.

The news of his detention caused panic among local fertilizer and seed traders, with several shutting their shops temporarily. “We are scared; the agencies are questioning everyone,” said a shopkeeper near the Pinangwan market, requesting anonymity. “Many people from nearby villages — even from Gurugram and Faridabad — come here to buy fertilizer. We don’t have CCTV cameras, and we usually don’t check IDs of buyers.”

Another shopkeeper, Shakir Ali, said, “This entire market is busy and crowded. We can’t remember everyone who visits. If someone buys in small quantities, no one suspects anything.”

NIA officials said the operation was carried out after coordinated inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central intelligence units, which indicated that ammonium nitrate was procured from Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad to prepare the explosives.

Local police were also present during the raid. The agency suspects that more dealers could be involved and that the network may extend to adjoining districts.

“The district is under close surveillance, and raids are being conducted at multiple locations,” said an officer familiar with the case. “Further arrests are likely as the supply chain is being verified.”

Fear and unease continue to grip Pinangwan’s business community as the NIA expands its investigation into the fertilizer supply network that may have fueled one of Delhi’s deadliest explosions in recent years.