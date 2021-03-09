LIVE: Delhi will bid for Olympics in 2048, says Kejriwal

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia on Tuesday presented the annual budget for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, present a budget outlay of ₹69,000 crore, which is the highest till date. Based on theme of patriotism, the Delhi government will allocate ₹10 crore for programmes on the live of BR Ambedkar which will be observed during the 75-week ‘deshbhakti’ celebrations, he added. Another ₹10 crore will be allocated for programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh, he also said.

Among the key highlights, the government aimed to make Delhi's per capital income equivalent to Singapore level by 2047. The Delhi government will also open its first ‘Sainik Schools’ in Delhi. A Deshbhakti curriculum will also begin in schools this year under which there will be one period will be dedicated to patriotism every day.