20 lakh jobs, new electronic city: Top highlights of Delhi's 75,800 crore budget
20 lakh jobs, new electronic city: Top highlights of Delhi's 75,800 crore budget

Delhi budget: The 2022-23 budget is the "Rozgar budget", Sisodia said in the state assembly.
Delhi Dy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia arrives to present the annual budget 2022-23 in Delhi Assembly, (PTI)
Delhi Dy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia arrives to present the annual budget 2022-23 in Delhi Assembly, (PTI) (PTI)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 12:33 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Twenty-lakh jobs in next five years, a new electronic city and a new start-up policy - these are some of the top highlights of Delhi's 75,800 crore budget this year that was presented on Saturday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. This is the eighth budget presented by the AAP government for the national capital.

The 2022-23 budget is the "Rozgar budget", Sisodia said in the state assembly. "Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is 75,800 crore." According to PTI, this is 6.8 per cent higher than the last fiscal year ( 69,000 crore).

"I have brought an agenda for job creation and to give respite to people from impact of COVID-19. More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got employment in the last seven years in Delhi, and 51,307 of them got government jobs."

A new electronic city will be set up in the city and a new start-up policy will be announced, he added.

Ahead of the civic body elections, the AAP government has allocated 6,154 crore allocated to civic bodies.

(With inputs from PTI)

