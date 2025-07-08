Delhi Cabinet passes budget for setting up 18,000 smart classrooms

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday announced that the Cabinet has approved the budget for setting up more than 18,000 smart blackboards in government school classrooms. An empty classroom of a school.(REUTERS/ Representational)

Addressing a press conference, Sood said 2,466 smart blackboards will be installed in 'CM Shri Schools'.

"The work to install 18,996 smart blackboards will be carried out in five phases. A teachers' training module to teach using the blackboards has also been passed in the meeting," he said.