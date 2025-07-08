Delhi Cabinet passes budget for setting up 18,000 smart classrooms
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 09:01 PM IST
Addressing a press conference, Delhi education minister Sood said 2,466 smart blackboards will be installed in 'CM Shri Schools'.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday announced that the Cabinet has approved the budget for setting up more than 18,000 smart blackboards in government school classrooms.
Addressing a press conference, Sood said 2,466 smart blackboards will be installed in 'CM Shri Schools'.
"The work to install 18,996 smart blackboards will be carried out in five phases. A teachers' training module to teach using the blackboards has also been passed in the meeting," he said.
