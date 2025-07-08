Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Cabinet passes budget for setting up 18,000 smart classrooms

PTI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 09:01 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, Delhi education minister Sood said 2,466 smart blackboards will be installed in 'CM Shri Schools'.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday announced that the Cabinet has approved the budget for setting up more than 18,000 smart blackboards in government school classrooms.

An empty classroom of a school.(REUTERS/ Representational)
An empty classroom of a school.(REUTERS/ Representational)

Addressing a press conference, Sood said 2,466 smart blackboards will be installed in 'CM Shri Schools'.

"The work to install 18,996 smart blackboards will be carried out in five phases. A teachers' training module to teach using the blackboards has also been passed in the meeting," he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi Cabinet passes budget for setting up 18,000 smart classrooms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On