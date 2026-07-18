Delhi cafes, restaurants to stay open till 4am for FIFA World Cup final, announces CM Rekha Gupta

Restaurants and cafes across Delhi will remain open until 4 am this weekend, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on X on Saturday. She said the move is aimed for allowing football fans in the national capital to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain. The summit clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am IST on July 20.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that restaurants, cafes and other eligible establishments across the capital can remain open till 4 am this weekend, allowing fans to fully enjoy the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (HT Photo/AFP)

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Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain in New York as they chase a fourth FIFA World Cup title and a second consecutive crown.

"Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell. A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember. Delhi is ready for that night," Gupta said in a post on X.

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The chief minister said the decision has been made possible under the city's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework introduced as part of the government's ease of doing business reforms.

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{{^usCountry}} "With the city's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework already in place under our government's ease of doing business reforms, restaurants, cafes and other eligible establishments across the capital can welcome fans till 4 am this weekend, making it easier for the city to experience football's biggest night together," she added. Spain favourites but all eyes on Messi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With the city's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework already in place under our government's ease of doing business reforms, restaurants, cafes and other eligible establishments across the capital can welcome fans till 4 am this weekend, making it easier for the city to experience football's biggest night together," she added. Spain favourites but all eyes on Messi {{/usCountry}}

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Spain head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final as favourites after an impressive campaign in which they have conceded just once and dominated possession against top opponents. After opening with a goalless draw against debutants Cape Verde, they defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 to top Group H.

The reigning European champions then beat Austria 3-0, edged Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0, overcame Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals and outclassed France 2-0 in the semi-finals. Mikel Oyarzabal has answered pre-tournament doubts by scoring five goals and providing an assist.

Argentina, meanwhile, have once again relied on Lionel Messi's influence in crucial moments. Against England in the semi-finals, they fell behind in the 55th minute but fought back to win after Messi assisted both goals. Though he did not score, his performance showed that he does not need to dominate an entire match to make the decisive difference.