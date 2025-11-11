Delhi car blast: Red Fort closed for three days

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has closed the Red Fort for tourists and visitors from November 11 to 13, following a car blast near the monument on Monday evening that left atleast eight people dead and several injured. The site will reopen after the investigation team completes its work, subject to security clearance. (AFP photo)

The closure was ordered after the Delhi Police’s Kotwali station wrote to the ASI’s Delhi Circle seeking a temporary shutdown of the site.

“The investigation of the scene of crime in the incident is in progress but yet to be completed. Hence it is requested that the Red Fort may please be closed for visitors for three days w.e.f. 11/11/2025 to 13/11/2025,” the letter stated. The ASI confirmed compliance with the request on Tuesday.

An ASI official said the decision to suspend entry was made to support the police investigation and maintain public safety. The site will reopen after the investigation team completes its work, subject to security clearance.

Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha said the blast took place at 6.52pm when the car stopped at a traffic signal, close to the Red Fort metro station in the heart of Old Delhi. The ensuing blaze engulfed at least six cars, two e-rickshaws, one auto, and a bus. The nature of injuries was mostly burns.

A case has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act. The Delhi Police Special Cell is leading the investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and the ownership of the vehicle is being verified.

Investigators detained two people who previously owned the car as they sought to establish the chain of ownership. The national Capital and the adjoining states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, were placed on high alert.

In Delhi, authorities sounded a high alert for the Delhi Metro, the Red Fort, government buildings, and the airport.

The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts large numbers of domestic and international visitors daily.

The monument is also set to host a major United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) meeting next month. From December 8 to 13, India will hold the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage at the fort, with over 1,000 delegates expected to attend.

Authorities said the situation would be reviewed after November 13 to decide on reopening the monument to visitors.