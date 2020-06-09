e-paper
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus

The Delhi CM has not been meeting people since Sunday afternoon after he felt feverish.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for the coronavirus disease, reported news agency Press Trust of India on Tuesday evening.

The fever, said PTI quoting officials, has subsided and he is now feeling well. The Covid-19 test was conducted this morning.

The Delhi CM has not been meeting people since Sunday afternoon after he felt feverish. Subsequently, he decided to self-isolate, then followed it up with a Covid-19 test.

In another development, the Centre’s officials ruled out community transmission in the national capital.

However, deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the number of Covid-19 cases in the city-state will balloon to 5.5 lakh by the end of July, presenting a grim assessment.

The national capital recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.

The highest spike of 1,513 fresh cases was recorded on June 3.

