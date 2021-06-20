‘Punjab wants change’: AAP says Delhi CM Kejriwal will visit Amritsar on Monday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Sunday that its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab’s Amritsar city on Monday. This will be his second visit to Punjab this year, where assembly elections are due in 2022.

“AAP National Convenor & Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow. Punjab wants Change!,” the AAP tweeted.

Former inspector general Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh is likely to join the AAP in Kejriwal’s presence, people aware of the party’s plans told Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal’s visit on Monday comes as his party suffered a massive setback after Punjab Ekta Party, led by former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, decided to join hands with the Congress on June 17. Khaira had been a member of the Congress and switched to the AAP in 2015.

Speaking to reporters on June 17, Khaira claimed the AAP is a one man show and there is nothing beyond Arvind Kejriwal. He also targeted the AAP for being undemocratic and said there was no system of internal democracy or dialogue within the party.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier visited Punjab in March this year, when the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three new farm laws was at its peak. Addressing a Maha Kisan Panchayat in Moga, Kejriwal accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of not fulfilling any of the poll promises it had made before the 2017 elections.

“In the run-up of the 2017 assembly polls, Capt Amarinder Singh had made several promises. But after assuming power for over four years, the chief minister is unable to deliver on announcements including debt waiver for farmers, jobs, providing smartphones and unemployment allowance,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also pointed out during the kisan panchayat that his party was an alternative to both the Congress and BJP and Punjab’s public should be ready for revenge from the Congress in the upcoming elections.

In the last assembly elections in 2017, the AAP was a first timer in Punjab but it still managed to win 20 seats out of the total 117. The Congress won 77 seats and formed the government in Punjab. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to win only 18 seats.