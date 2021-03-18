Home / India News / Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases
india news

Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The meeting has been called to review the rise in Covid-19 cases, said health minister Satyendra Jain.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation laying ceremony of sewage projects, at Kirari in Delhi, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI)

A day after Delhi recorded the highest spike in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in more than two months, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a review meeting with the health minister, health secretary and other officials, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The meeting has been called to review the rise in Covid-19 cases, said health minister Satyendra Jain.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 coronavirus disease cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, and three more people died, officials from the health department said. The national capital witnessed a steep rise in active cases which rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to the health bulletin.

The 536 cases on Wednesday took the infection tally to 645,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948, while the positivity rate rose to 0.66%, the bulletin said. On Tuesday, 425 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61%.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" to people turning complacent, not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit wor

SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees

In Purulia, PM Modi refers to Ramayana to point to its water crisis

Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24

There were 585 Covid-19 cases reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures. The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 arvind kejriwal covid-19 in delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP