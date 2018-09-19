Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes state Congress president Maken speedy recovery

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wished for the speedy recovery of ailing state Congress president Ajay Maken.

“I pray to God for the fast recovery and good health for Ajay Makenji,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo tweeted.

Maken on Tuesday left for medical treatment abroad for recurring back pain, party incharge of Delhi PC Chacko told news agency ANI. He was responding to media reports that Maken has resigned.

“Ajay Maken has not resigned. He has some health issues and has gone for a check-up. He will be back soon. He had recently met party president Rahul Gandhi,” Chacko said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 12:56 IST