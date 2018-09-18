Ajay Maken still Delhi unit chief: Congress refutes talks of resignation

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken is unwell and has gone for a check up abroad, party incharge of Delhi PC Chacko told news agency ANI. He was responding to media reports that Maken has resigned.

“Ajay Maken has not resigned. He has some health issues and has gone for a check-up. He will be back soon. He had recently met party president Rahul Gandhi,” Chacko said.

Some TV channels have reported that Maken, 54, who has been heading the Delhi Congress since 2015, has resigned and left for treatment abroad.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 09:40 IST