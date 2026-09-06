CM orders magisterial probe, FIR against building owner over Satya Niketan PG collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Satya Niketan boys’ PG building collapse and directed that an FIR be filed against the building owner, following an on-site review and preliminary assessment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks with doctors and health officials at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and takes stock of the health condition of individuals who have been brought here after being rescued from the Satya Niketan building collapse site, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

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"Those found responsible will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of the law," said the CM.

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DCP's statement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said an FIR has been registered against building owner Hariram and others at the South Campus police station.

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{{^usCountry}} The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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“The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken at the ground floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons. A total of 10 people have been rescued till now. Four were declared brought dead and one succumbed to injuries during treatment. The rescue operation is still undergoing,” said the DCP.

On being asked whether the renovation work was going on at the ground floor or the building’s basement, the DCP said that their preliminary investigation suggested it was on the ground floor.

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“However, further probe will give the clear picture,” He added

Deep Dive What led to the collapse of the boys' PG building in Satya Niketan? The collapse was caused by excavation work in the basement that shifted a pillar, leading to the entire structure crashing down. What actions did Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta take after the building collapse? Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed that an FIR be filed against the building owner, vowing to hold those responsible accountable. How many people have been rescued from the collapsed building in Satya Niketan? So far, 11 people have been rescued from the rubble, with rescue operations continuing to locate any remaining trapped individuals.

Delhi CM reviewed rescue and relief operations

According to the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Gupta reached the site soon after being informed about the incident and reviewed the rescue and relief operations with senior officials. She directed the agencies involved to make every possible effort to safely evacuate those trapped and ensure that the rescue operation was carried out without any lapse.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence, have been deployed at the site and are working in coordination to carry out the rescue operation.

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As a precautionary measure, the building adjacent to the collapsed structure has also been evacuated.

The Chief Minister has remained in touch with the Regional District Magistrate, Delhi Police, NDRF and other officials, seeking regular updates on the situation. She also spoke to local MP Bansuri Swaraj and RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the spot and took stock of the ongoing rescue efforts.

Also Read | DU colleges open doors to anguished students of nearby PGs after building collapse in Satya Niketan

CM Rekha Gupta visited AIIMS

Gupta later visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet those injured in the collapse. She met doctors and sought an update on the condition and treatment of the injured students and other victims.

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The injured are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, where doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care. Gupta directed the medical team to ensure that all required treatment and assistance are made available to the victims.