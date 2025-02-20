Menu Explore
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to chair first cabinet meeting today, hours after oath

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's chief minister on Thursday afternoon in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.

Thumping the table and chanting ‘Long live India,’ Delhi's new chief minister Rekha Gupta said her government's first cabinet meeting will be held this evening at the civil secretariat.

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the oath ceremony of the Delhi government, in New Delhi on Thursday.(PTI)

“After today's swearing-in, I have taken charge at the chief minister's office, and a cabinet meeting has been scheduled for this evening,” Rekha Gupta told reporters.

Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's chief minister by lieutenant governor VK Saxena in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, where her council of ministers also took the oath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, as well as chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states, attended the event.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

See More
