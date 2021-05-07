Delhi CM to hold high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials will be present in the meeting expected to be held later in the day.

Delhi is facing a severe covid-19 wave in which the daily cases have spiked to unprecedented levels, pushing the health care system to a breaking point. This has also led to the acute shortage of medical oxygen and other medical necessities.

On May 6, the Delhi government set up a portal on its official website to streamline the distribution of oxygen to Covid-19 patients in home isolation, non-Covid hospitals, nursing homes and ambulances.

The government said that the portal was created to streamline the entire system of distribution of the lump-sum allocation under the supervision of District Magistrates. It also aims to facilitate the public to access these cylinders with certainty and to curb the black market.

A person can apply with a valid photo id, Aadhar card details, Covid positive report and other documents like CT scan report if available on the Delhi government website -- delhi.gov.in. The district magistrates will then identify dealers to distribute oxygen cylinders to the individuals.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre after the Delhi government complained to the court it didn't receive 700 MT of oxygen even after the court's orders. The top court cautioned the Centre and asserted that it has to give 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi every day till this order is reviewed or modified.

