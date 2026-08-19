‘No one to take him’: Family says Delhi CNG pump worker ‘lay bleeding' for 30 mins after blast

Three people, all staffers at a CNG station in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan, were killed in a gas cylinder explosion during refilling of a truck on Wednesday. Among them was a 25-year-old man, whose family received a phone call and rushed to the spot.

The explosion occurred 2.30 pm and 2.45 pm. (ANI Video Grab)

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The family of the staffer, identified as Manish, said they found him bleeding on the ground when they reached the station. Manish had remained at the fuel pump near Tikri Kalan Metro Station for around 30 minutes before he could get an ambulance and be taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, PTI news agency cited his uncle Vijay Prasad as saying.

“He lay there for half an hour. He had lost so much blood. How could anyone survive?” Prasad questioned.

Also Read | What caused the freak gas tank explosion that killed 3 at Delhi CNG station?

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