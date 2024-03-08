Delhi cop, seen kicking worshippers during Friday prayers on video, suspended

New Delhi: A sub-inspector, seen kicking a few men in a widely-circulated video clip when they were offering Friday namaz on a street in north Delhi’s Inderlok area, has been suspended, a senior police officer said. A copy of the suspension order reviewed by HT identified the police sub-inspector as Manoj Kumar Tomar. (X/zoo_bear/videograb)

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said a probe was ordered against the police personnel soon after the incident came to light. Police said the incident took place during the afternoon namaz near the Inderlok metro station.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Mohammad Saifullah (32) said the incident took place just a few minutes after the namaz started when a group of policemen shouted expletives at the worshippers as their supervisory officer kicked them to get them off the road.

“They also used filthy words for our community, for jamming the roads during the Friday prayers. As an unruly scene occurred there, we had no option but to leave our prayers incomplete,” he said.

Mohammad Mustafa (28) added the worshippers peacefully protested against the incident till senior police officers and the local peace committee intervened.

“The police chowki (post) in-charge, who was seen in the video, has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also been taken. The situation is normal there and people from different communities have appealed to each other to maintain peace and harmony,” Meena said.

“I appeal to everyone to have patience and not to take the law into their own hands for such things. Exception can’t become an example,” he added.

