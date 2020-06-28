e-paper
Delhi cop shoots colleague inside police station

Delhi cop shoots colleague inside police station

A Delhi police constable has been arrested in a case of attempt to murder for allegedly firing at his colleague with his service revolver at the Seemapuri police station in Shahdara, officials said on Saturday.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to officials, the incident happened on Friday night following an altercation between the two constables over a work-related issue.
The constable has been identified as Ravinder Nagar, while the victim, who is now battling for life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ Trauma Centre, has been identified as Amod Bhadana.

According to officials, the incident happened on Friday night following an altercation between the two constables over a work-related issue.

Nagar was caught at the crime scene and is being questioned on what triggered him to use his service revolver, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma.

On Friday night around 10.30 pm, Bhadana eating on the first floor of the police station when the two started arguing. Nagar then took out his service revolver and fired at Bhadana, DCP Sharma said.

“The bullet hit Bhadana’s chest and he collapsed. He was rushed to the nearby Swami Dayanand Hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He has undergone surgery. His condition is still critical,” the DCP said.

“What went wrong between them is being probed. The exact sequence of the events leading to the firing can be known only when the injured constable recovers and record his statement. Nagar is not saying anything on it,” he said.

Another police officer privy to the incident said that the two constables first had an altercation at a tea stall near the police station in the evening, which was resolved by some other officials.

Meanwhile, some officials said that Nagar was upset about a recent change in Bhadana’s charge. “Bhadana had been recently given the charge of a police beat falling under the territorial jurisdiction of the Seemapuri police station after Nagar was removed from that beat by senior officers. Nagar was unhappy about this,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Amit Sharma,
deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara)
