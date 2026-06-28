Delhi cop slaps woman on camera; departmental action follows after video sparks outrage

A video allegedly showing a Delhi Police sub-inspector slapping a woman during a police operation at a hotel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar is viral online. The force has now ordered a departmental enquiry and transferred the officer.

A cop slaps woman in Delhi hotel.(X/HateDetectors)

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The incident happened in the Panchwati area after police were called to a hotel over a late-night dispute. According to Delhi Police, a woman dialled the police helpline claiming that several women carrying firearms had come to kill her.

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When officers reached the spot, they found that the clash was actually linked to a financial dispute and that the allegation about weapons was baseless. During questioning, Sub-Inspector Himanshu allegedly lost his cool and slapped one of the women involved in the incident, the police said, as per PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer has been shifted to the District Lines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer has been shifted to the District Lines. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "A PG enquiry has also been initiated to examine the entire sequence of events. Further enquiry into the matter is in progress," Delhi Police said in a statement. Delhi cop suspended for assaulting salesman {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A PG enquiry has also been initiated to examine the entire sequence of events. Further enquiry into the matter is in progress," Delhi Police said in a statement. Delhi cop suspended for assaulting salesman {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, a Delhi Police constable was suspended and a departmental enquiry was initiated after a salesman at a clothing shop in Chandni Chowk alleged that he was assaulted over what he said were false theft accusations.

The salesman, Bhola Mahto, 44, said two women had accused him of stealing a purse they had misplaced at the shop. After they called the police, two officers reportedly took him to a nearby police booth, where he alleged he was beaten, before taking him to the police station and assaulting him again. He claimed he suffered injuries that would take about a month to heal.

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Confirming action against the officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the constable had been suspended and a departmental enquiry had been ordered.

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