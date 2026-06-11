Partner assault case: Gurugram court rejects Delhi Police constable’s bail

A city court has rejected the bail plea of a Delhi Police constable accused of assaulting his former girlfriend and giving rape threats to her minor sister and mother after allegedly forcing his way into her housing society in Gurugram’s Sector 56, police said on Thursday. A city court has rejected the bail plea of a Delhi Police constable

Investigators said that the incident took place between 5 am and 6 am on May 31, when the 27-year-old suspect, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, allegedly entered the society and repeatedly rang the bell of her apartment.

He allegedly gave rape threats to the 21-year-old’s mother and minor sister, who were at home, and warned them of dire consequences. While leaving the house, he encountered his former girlfriend, who was returning from a family function. He then allegedly brutally assaulted her on the society premises, but no one came to her aid. The constable was enraged because she had severed all ties with him, police said.

Multiple CCTV cameras in the society captured the incident, in which the suspect could be seen assaulting the woman inside the premises, Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said.

“There is CCTV footage from the society entrance in which he can be seen ramming the gates with his black Mahindra Thar to forcibly enter. He was then seen moving towards the woman’s apartment, following which he was arrested and all necessary provisions of law were added to the case as per the allegations that surfaced during the course of the investigation, leading to his arrest,” Turan said, adding that there are multiple eyewitnesses in the case.

Police had registered an FIR against the constable under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 56 police station on the same day.

The police constable was arrested on June 6 and remanded to judicial custody.

Mohit Verma, the victim’s counsel, said that during arguments on the bail petition, the court was apprised of the allegation that the accused had threatened to rape the woman’s mother and her 14-year-old sister while attempting to barge into their apartment in an inebriated condition on May 31.

“Even though the victim’s mother and her minor sister had mentioned the incident in their statements, the relevant provisions of law were not invoked in the FIR,” he alleged.

“The court asked the police why provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had not been invoked, as most of the sections initially imposed on the constable were bailable offences,” Verma said.

He added that investigators subsequently invoked Section 11 (sexual harassment of a child) of the POCSO Act, a non-bailable offence, following which the court rejected the constable’s bail petition.

Meanwhile, the victim, in her FIR, alleged that the constable had assaulted her after barging into her society on September 28 last year as well, for which another assault case was registered against him the very next day at Sector 56 police station.

“However, I had to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court and get the FIR quashed as he kept blackmailing me that he will leak my private videos in case I don’t withdraw the case,” she alleged.