Delhi court acquits ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in 2012 airhostess Geetika Sharma suicide case

A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and his aide Aruna Chadha in the case of abetment of suicide of former air hostess Geetika Sharma. According to the court, the prosecution “failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubts.”

Gopal Kanda

The court asked Kanda and Chadha to submit ₹1 lakh in personal bond and remain present if the police filed an appeal against his acquittal.

Kanda, who was a minister in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana, was facing charges under various sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 466 (forgery). There were also charges of rape (376) and 377 (unnatural sex) against him, but they were dropped later by the Delhi high court.

About the 2012 air-hostess Geetika Sharma's suicide case

Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with Kanda’s MLDR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi. In her suicide note, she had said she was ending her life due to “harassment” by Kanda and his aide Chadha.

Following the registration of the case, Kanda - who is the leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party and an MLA from the Sirsa Assembly constituency in Haryana - was forced to resign as minister of state for home.

