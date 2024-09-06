New Delhi, A court here has acquitted a husband and in-laws of charges of dowry death and abetment of suicide, saying the prosecution had "miserably failed" to prove the woman committed suicide because of being harassed for dowry. Delhi court acquits husband, in-laws of dowry death, abetment of suicide charges

Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb was hearing a case against Arshad Alam and his parents against whom the Okhla Industrial Area police station had levelled charges under sections 498 A , 304 B and 306 of the Indian Penal Code .

Arshad, his father Khurshid Alam and his mother Shahida Khatoon, drove Farah Naaz to commit suicide by hanging on July 26, 2023, the prosecution said. The couple had married in March 2019, it said.

In a recent verdict, the court said, "The case of the prosecution is that accused persons demanded one car, gold chain, gold ring and money on various occasions from the deceased and used to harass her for the same but the prosecution could not bring any evidence to show on which date, month or year such demand was made and in what manner that demand was made."

It said there also has to be a “persistent demand” of dowry and a solitary instance of dowry demand will not constitute an offence.

But the deceased's mother, father and siblings did not depose anything about dowry demand and the mother specifically testified about giving various items to the family of their own will, said the court.

It also rejected the prosecution’s allegation that Arshad caused cruelty to the deceased because of an extramarital affair.

"The mother of the deceased has specifically deposed that her daughter had a suspicion that the accused was having some affair but they sorted out the dispute and except this nothing is deposed regarding any extramarital affair," said the court.

Noting the evidence before it, the court also concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the charges of the deceased being tortured.

"It is true that a young woman has lost her life in the house of the accused persons, but, then it was for the prosecution to prove that Farah Naaz committed suicide on account of cruelty or harassment meted out to her by accused persons in connection with the demand of dowry in which prosecution has miserably failed," the court said.

Acquitting them, it added, "There is nothing on record to establish the culpability of the accused persons.”

