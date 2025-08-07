Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members

PTI |
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 07:13 pm IST

26/11 Mumbai attack: Delhi court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to have phone conversations with family members for the limited purpose of discussing engagement of a private counsel, court sources said.

Tahawwur Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley(HT File)
Tahawwur Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley(HT File)

They said special judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order in an in-chamber proceeding.

At present, advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is Rana’s legal aid counsel.

Earlier, Tihar jail authorities had opposed Rana’s application seeking telephonic calls with his family members.

Rana is allegedly a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out attacks on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, sneaking into India's financial capital through the sea route.

A total of 166 people were killed in the assault that lasted for nearly 60 hours.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On