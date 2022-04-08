Delhi court bars Aakar Patel from leaving India without permission

A Delhi court on Friday ordered Aakar Patel, who was the chair of Amnesty International India Board, to not leave the country without permission till the time a decision was taken on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) revision against the quashing of the lookout circular issued against him.

The mattered was being heard by additional sessions judge Santosh Snehi Mann. The court also stayed the observations passed by the metropolitan judge a day asking the CBI director to file an apology for the lapses on the part of his subordinates.

The court had noted that apart from the monetary loss, the applicant had suffered mental harassment as he was not allowed to undertake his visit on the scheduled time.

Earlier in the day, the federal probe agency moved court seeking revision of its order directing the CBI to withdraw the LOC against Patel, also a noted columnist. Separately, Patel filed a contempt petition against the CBI stating he he was stopped from flying again despite the court order.

The agency filed the plea before the Rouse Avenue court's registry, a counsel for the accused said.

Patel was stopped by immigration authorities at the Bangalore International Airport on Wednesday while he was on his way to board a flight to the United States. The activist said the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel abroad.

