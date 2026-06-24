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Delhi court cites fundamental rights, lets money laundering accused travel to Thailand for family vacation

According to the ED, the properties belonged to Ginni Gold Private Limited and its directors-cum-promoters Ginni Devi and Reena Goel.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 07:13 pm IST
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Travelling abroad is an integral facet of Fundamental Rights, said a Delhi court, allowing a woman accused of money laundering to visit Thailand because of her children's ongoing summer vacations.

Travelling abroad part of fundamental rights, says Delhi court, allows accused woman Thailand trip.(Representative)

Vacation Judge Rajesh Malik was hearing the application of Reena Goel, an accused in the case in which shops in Delhi's Karol Bagh market area of a group company of Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers had been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an investigation into a multi-crore bank loan fraud.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the properties belonged to Ginni Gold Private Limited and its directors-cum-promoters Ginni Devi and Reena Goel.

In her application, Goel had been granted bail in December 2025 with the condition that she could not leave the country without the court's prior permission. But she wished to travel to Thailand for her children's summer vacations from June 25 to July 2.

"Further, there is a plethora of judgments of the constitutional courts of India, thereby recognising that travelling abroad is an integral facet of the fundamental right under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution," the court said.

It then allowed the application, subject to several conditions such as furnishing an FDR of 10 lakh, not tampering with evidence, not seeking extension of the stay and providing a detailed itinerary.

The court said that no adjournment shall be given to her counsel because of her absence.

 
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