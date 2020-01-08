Delhi court directs Tihar to give immediate medical treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:33 IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the Tihar jail authorities to give immediate medical treatment to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on an application filed by his counsel.

Metropolitan Magistrate Atul Verma adjourned the matter for hearing at 2 pm on Thursday after the investigating officer of the Daryaganj police station failed to produce the medical reports from AIIMS.

Azad, through his counsel Mahmood Pracha, had moved to the court, seeking medical assistance for his client stating that he was suffering from a blood thickening disease.

“Azad is suffering with “Polycythemia”, that is a disease of blood thickness and requires to continue checkup from the concerned doctor of AIIMS, Delhi especially Dr Rishi Dhawan, Assistant Professor, Haematology Department, AIIMS, Delhi, where the treatment of the accused is going on for a long time under the supervision of the said concerned doctor and requires day to day checkup of the blood, so that as and when, within a week or maximum ten days when the blood becomes thick, if it is not done it may become a cause of cardiac attack for the accused,” the plea stated.

On Wednesday, the doctor appearing from the jail gave his report to the court. However, objecting to the same, Pracha said that his client is suffering from breathlessness and his hands are swollen.

The Bhim Sena chief is currently in judicial custody till January 18 after he was arrested by police from Jama Masjid during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), last year.

A case has been registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).