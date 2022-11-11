Delhi court defers to Nov 15 order on actor Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea

A Delhi court on Friday deferred the bail order on actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to November 15. Her interim bail, which was ending today, has been also been extended till Tuesday.

The court had reserved order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the ED.

