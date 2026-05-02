...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi court rejects Al Falah owner Jawad Ahmed Siddique's bail plea in money laundering case

Jawad Ahmed Siddique had sought a regular bail in a money laundering case connected with Al Falah Trust.

Published on: May 02, 2026 09:29 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Saket Court on Saturday dismissed the regular bail plea of Jawad Ahmed Siddique. He sought a regular bail in a money laundering case connected with Al Falah Trust. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already filed a charge sheet against him.

Al Falah owner Jawad Siddique had moved an application through advocate Talib Mustafa.(HT_PRINT)

It is alleged that the Trust generated proceeds of crime quantified at Rs. 493.24 Crore, being the fee receipts obtained by inducing admissions of students in institutions.

It is alleged by the prosecuting agency that the applicant deceived multiple regulators to obtain an Essentiality Certificate from the Government of Haryana and the permissions from the National Medical Commission.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan dismissed the bail application after hearing arguements by counsel for accsued and the ED.

While rejecting the bail, the court noted, " It is evident that the POC generated from the Al-Falah University/trust/college were routed through the related parties, i.e. Amla Enterprises LLP, Karkun Constructions & Developers and Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd, owned by his wife, children, and trusted employees, but ultimately controlled by himself, took money from India to abroad and invested in the business, movable and immovable properties abroad."

The agency also submitted that the Delhi Police crime branch has filed a charge sheet against him.

Earlier, Advocate Zoheb Hossain argued that it is a serious case. Some of the accsued named in the Delhi Blast case were working at the Al Falah University, Faridabad.

 
delhi news delhi court money laundering offence pmla
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / Delhi court rejects Al Falah owner Jawad Ahmed Siddique's bail plea in money laundering case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.