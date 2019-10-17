e-paper
Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Delhi court sends ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31.

The Singh brothers had moved a bail plea which will be heard later along with that of Arora tomorrow.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:49 IST

India News