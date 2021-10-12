Delhi court sends Pakistani terrorist to 14-day police custody

A Pakistani national, who was arrested from east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area a day ago, was remanded in 14-day police custody on Tuesday. The remand order was given by chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma at the Patiala House Court.

Earlier, the Delhi Police said the man, Mohammad Ashraf, was involved as a sleeper cell and orchestrating subversive activities.

Stating that a major terrorist attack was subverted with the Pakistani national’s arrest, deputy commissioner of police, special cell, Pramod Kushwaha, said Ashraf had been living in the country for more than a decade using Indian identities.

The police officer said Ashraf was sent to India through the Siliguri border via Bangladesh. “His ISI handler from Pakistan had tasked him (to carry out terror operations). In the past too he was involved in terror activities,” he said.

He got several fake ids made, one such was under the name of Ahmed Noori. "He had acquired an Indian passport too, travelled to Thailand and Saudi Arabia. He married an Indian woman in Ghaziabad for documents and had acquired Indian id from Bihar,” Kushwaha further said.

At his instance, AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered, said police.

Ashraf was arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.

