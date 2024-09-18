Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

A Delhi court has summoned former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case.



The case pertains to allegations of irregularities during Lalu Prasad's tenure as Union railway minister, where jobs were allegedly given in exchange for land parcels. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav holds a mic while RJD Chief Lalu Prasad addresses party workers during 28th foundation of Rashtriya Janata Dal, at the party office in Patna.(Hindustan Times)

Earlier in June, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a conclusive charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 others in the land-for-jobs case including 38 candidates.

The case alleges that individuals were appointed as substitutes in Group “D” posts across various railway zones during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Union minister of railways from 2004 to 2009 in exchange for financial benefits.

These benefits allegedly came in the form of land transfers to Yadav's family members. It is further claimed that the appointed individuals or their families, residents of Patna sold or gifted their land to Yadav's relatives or a private company controlled by his family, which facilitated the transfer of these properties.

It is further alleged that no advertisements or public notices were issued for the appointments of substitutes in zonal railways. Despite this, the appointees, all residents of Patna, secured positions in different zonal railways located in cities like Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.

In December 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned then Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case.

However, Yadav dismissed it as routine, saying , “I have been going always; it's a routine. I went earlier as well. From 2017 to 2023, I have been going regularly whenever ED, Income Tax, or CBI called me. What would these agencies do? They are also pressurised.”



The CBI registered a case on May 18, 2022, against the then Union Minister of Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and others, including his wife, two daughters, and unknown public servants and private individuals.