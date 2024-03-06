 CBI files supplementary charge sheet in land-for-job scam | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / CBI files supplementary charge sheet in land-for-job scam

CBI files supplementary charge sheet in land-for-job scam

ByDeepankar Malviya
Mar 06, 2024 04:04 PM IST

The supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency names three accused persons — Bhola Yadav and two job aspirants

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court in the alleged land-for-job scam and named the personal secretary of former Union railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav as an accused.

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI6_20_2019_000058B) (PTI)
New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI6_20_2019_000058B) (PTI)

The supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency names three accused persons — Bhola Yadav and two job aspirants.

Appearing for the CBI, special public prosecutor DP Singh and advocate Manu Mishra submitted, “Bhola Yadav was Lalu’s secretary, and it was his directions that were going to the officers. Some documentary evidences have also been retrieved from his computer.”

Special judge Vishal Gogne took note of the submissions and listed the matter for hearing arguments on March 14.

The CBI charge sheet is in continuation of the main one filed by the agency in October 2022 where it had named 16 persons as accused, including Lalu, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti.

The court had taken cognisance of that charge sheet in February last year and summoned all the accused.

The CBI has been probing the alleged scam perpetrated by Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was the Union railway minister from 2004-2009.

According to the investigating agency, Lalu had obtained lands and properties, which according to the existing circle rates amount to 4,39,80,650, from individuals at much lower rates in the name of his family members and a company in exchange for providing them jobs as substitutes in Group D posts in different zones of the Indian Railways.

It was alleged that the appointments were made without any public notice or advertisement being issued.

