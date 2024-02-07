Delhi court to pass order on ED's plea against Arvind Kejriwal at 4pm today

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday is scheduled to pass its order on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-compliance of summons in the alleged money laundering case related to the liquor excise policy. The court will pronounce its verdict at 4 pm. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

The probe agency approached the Delhi court after Kejriwal skipped its summons for the fifth time on February 2. The complaint was filed before additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra, who had put up the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons by the ED saying that it was “illegal”, and alleged that the BJP wants to topple its government in Delhi by getting Kejriwal arrested.

The chief minister was first summoned by the ED on November 2, but he skipped it alleging that the notice was “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law” and instead flew to Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh to address a political rally. The probe agency called him for questioning on December 21, however, Kejriwal went for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course at a center in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. This year, he was summoned three times - once on January 3, January 18, and then on February 2. Last year, he was summoned twice on November 2 and December 21.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had come up with an excise policy in 2021-22 aiming to revitalise the city's flagging liquor business by replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. However, it was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.

According to the CBI's chargesheet, the AAP received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore to finalise the policy and a huge chunk of the money was used by the party in its Goa election campaign. It also said that there was an involvement of certain ‘South Group’ in the alleged irregularities.

So far, the probe agency has arrested top AAP leaders - former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the case, who have been in jail since last year.