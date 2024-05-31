 Delhi courts allow lawyers to discard heavy black robes amid searing heatwave | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi courts allow lawyers to discard heavy black robes amid searing heatwave

Reuters |
May 31, 2024 01:15 PM IST

The Supreme Court is being urged to make this a general rule for all the lawyers in the country for the summer.

Soaring temperatures in Delhi have proven to be too much for some courts and are putting to the test a law in place since 1961 that requires lawyers to wear heavy black robes and coats.

While the Supreme Court and most High Courts have air conditioning, many lower courts and consumer forums depend on fans and have poor ventilation. (AP)
While the Supreme Court and most High Courts have air conditioning, many lower courts and consumer forums depend on fans and have poor ventilation. (AP)

At least three courts have permitted lawyers to discard the robes and coats for the summer, although the Supreme Court is being urged to make it a general rule for all lawyers in the country.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Judges at one Delhi court postponed a case this week until later in the year, complaining about a lack of air conditioning and water supply.

ALSO READ- Heat exhaustion or heat stroke: What to do in an emergency

While the Supreme Court and most High Courts have air conditioning, many lower courts and consumer forums depend on fans and have poor ventilation.

Delhi recorded temperatures of around 50 degrees Celsius for the first time this week, forcing authorities to restrict water supply, shut schools and set up heatstroke units at hospitals.

They have also deployed paramedics to polling stations for the final day of India's massive general election on Saturday in case any voters fall ill as they queue in the heat. A 40-year-old labourer died of heat stroke on Wednesday.

The northwest of India has been experiencing high temperatures for several weeks. India's Meteorological Department has predicted two or three times the usual number of heat wave days in the region this month, or days defined by abnormally hot weather.

For Delhi, that means sweltering temperatures are affecting people across the city, including its legal system.

At a consumer court in the southwestern district of Dwarka, which Reuters visited on Thursday, judges presided over cases against insurance companies in a courtroom fitted with two non-functioning air conditioners. Ceiling fans and open windows offered the only respite from the weather.

ALSO READ- Behind heat surge, factors that will only worsen

Three of the court's judges issued a written order this week stating they had declined to hear a case due to high temperatures in the courtroom. They adjourned the case for the cooler month of November.

"There is neither air conditioner nor cooler in the courtroom... There is too much heat. There is no water supply even to go to the washroom to ease ourselves ... In these circumstances, arguments cannot be heard," the order said.

In 2021, the Supreme Court Chief Justice said courts "still operate from dilapidated structures without proper facilities", which was "severely detrimental" for both litigants and lawyers.

ALSO READ- Heat wave alert: Which are the hottest cities in India this summer?

A Delhi-based lawyer, Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, asking justices to change the decades-old dress code.

Black coats absorb more heat and endanger health, Tripathi says in his filing, which the justices have yet to hear.

Forcing lawyers to wear them "is neither fair nor reasonable," he says.

 

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Delhi courts allow lawyers to discard heavy black robes amid searing heatwave
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On